Firefighters battling Dark Canyon fire near Cloudcroft

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KTSM) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire that is burning in Lincoln National Forest’s Dark Canyon, about nine miles northwest of Capitan, New Mexico.

The Dark Canyon fire was caused by lighting on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. Dark Canyon is located about eight miles from Cloudcroft, New Mexico, and about 33 miles from Alamogordo.

Firefighters are using a technique called backburning, where they set a controlled fire in the path of the approaching wildfire, to combat the fire. A heavy equipment operator constructed a bulldozer line around a section of private land west of the fire. The fire perimeter remains on Forest Service system lands.

Officials said resource advisors are working with firefighting personnel to identify potential resource issues that may occur as a result of the fire.