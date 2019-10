LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State University is looking into replacing computer equipment after a fire damaged servers at a computer lab Monday morning.

New Mexico State and Las Cruces Fire Departments responded to NMSU’s College Engineering. No one was injured.

An NMSU professor says the fire was sparked from a computer rack used by cybersecurity students. NMSU says the department will be working on fixing the damage as soon as possible.