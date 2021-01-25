Fire damages Las Cruces workshop; LCFD reminds residents about electrical safety

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department is reminding residents about fire safety during the winter months after a fire on Monday morning damaged a workshop. The fire is believed to have started partly because of an overload of electrical cords and outlets.

The fire happened at a workshop at the 1600 block of west Picacho Avenue early Monday morning. Las Cruces firefighters were able to contain the fire, which fully engulfed the workshop, by 6:10 a.m. Monday.

The fire jumped to some nearby vehicles; however, it was contained to the property. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined that the fire likely originated, in part, by an overload of electrical cords and outlets. According to LCFD, electrical wires overheat and melt due to too many devices being connected to the same power cord or outlet, resulting in an excessive amount of current passing through the cords.

During the last several months, LCFD has investigated several fires that were likely caused by unsafe usage of electric space heaters, electrical short circuits or power overloads.

The Las Cruces Fire Department recommends contacting a qualified electrician if you have: