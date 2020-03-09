Fire damages Las Cruces Churches Chicken on Lohman

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy the City of Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning blaze that caused damage to a Churches Chicken.

According to a release from the City of Las Cruces, the fire caused significant damage inside of the building at 300 E. Lohman Ave., but no one was injured. The fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters had to force their way into the building and had the fire contained within seven minutes. The flames were only inside the kitchen area, the release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the estimated cost of the damage has not been determined, the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Police and protesters clash in Mexico City during Women's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police and protesters clash in Mexico City during Women's Day"

A Day Without Women: Tijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Day Without Women: Tijuana"

All women mariachi band breaking mariachi stereotypes

Thumbnail for the video titled "All women mariachi band breaking mariachi stereotypes"

No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated

Thumbnail for the video titled "No troops spotted yet at Paso Del Norte as anticipated"

Bowie High School students wait an hour in cold for doors to open, district says due to security concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie High School students wait an hour in cold for doors to open, district says due to security concerns"

PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "PDN bridge shut down after large presence of Cuban migrants waiting in Juárez asked to cross into El Paso"
More Local