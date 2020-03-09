Fire damages Las Cruces Churches Chicken on Lohman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department is investigating a Monday morning blaze that caused damage to a Churches Chicken.

According to a release from the City of Las Cruces, the fire caused significant damage inside of the building at 300 E. Lohman Ave., but no one was injured. The fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters had to force their way into the building and had the fire contained within seven minutes. The flames were only inside the kitchen area, the release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the estimated cost of the damage has not been determined, the release said.