Fire damages Las Cruces apartment, no injuries reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A kitchen fire caused damage to a first-floor apartment on Telshor Boulevard in Las Cruces Monday morning.



Firefighters with the Las Cruces Fire Department were responded to a report of fire in a kitchen shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning at 1400 S. Telshor Blvd.



Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke showing from a ground-level floor of the two-story apartment complex.

Officials said firefighters used a handline and had the fire under control within six minutes of arrival.



The people inside the apartment were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.



Fire, smoke and water damage was only limited to the one apartment.



Fire officials said damage estimates are not available at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



