EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a residential fire on Organ View Avenue early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, at around 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a home on the 1000 block of Organ View Avenue. Crews arrived to find visible flames within the residence.

Officials had the fire under control by 6:18 a.m. No injuries were reported. Fire investigators determined the home was likely empty for several months. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.