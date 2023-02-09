EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire Thursday morning that damaged a home near Dona Ana Rd.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4 a.m. Thursday to a report of a fire near the intersection of Dona Ana Rd. and Karen Ave.

The fire was discovered in a vacant home located on the 300 block of Karen Avenue.

Even though the home was vacant when firefighters arrived, investigators found evidence suggesting it was recently occupied.

Firefighters had the fire under control within an hour of dispatch. Officials say the home was badly damaged, but no injuries were reported.

El Paso Electric was called to the scene as the fire impinged on the lines feeding the exterior panels. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.