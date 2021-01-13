Fire breaks out at empty Las Cruces building where homeless stay, police say

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — A fire broke out in an empty Las Cruces office building that firefighters believe the homeless use for shelter.

No one was injured in the fire around 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 South Valley Drive near Walmart, according to a Las Cruces police news release.

Police say firefighters had the fire under control by 7:40 p.m.

“Firefighters determined the building was likely being used as a shelter by homeless individuals,” police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and has not yet been determined.

