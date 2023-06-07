EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man from New Mexico is currently wanted by the FBI for alleged firearms violations that were committed in May of 2022 in Las Cruces.

Photo credit: FBI El Paso

Isaiah Rivera is accused of being a “Shooters On Go” gang member and has ties to Las Cruces, La Mesa, El Paso, and Arizona.

FBI El Paso also says that a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rivera on July 29, 2022, in the United States District Court, District of New Mexico, Las Cruces, New Mexico, after he was charged with receiving of a firearm by a person under indictment.

Rivera should be considered armed, dangerous, and an escape risk, according to FBI El Paso.