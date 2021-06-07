Fatal Motorcycle Crash on U.S. Highway 54 in Otero County

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old El Pasoan who was traveling North on U.S. Highway 54.

State police say, Michael Warren Hulbert Jr. and a 46-year-old female passenger were ejected from a 2007 Honda motorcycle while driving on the highway on Saturday. Hulbert Jr. died on the scene and the passenger sustained injuries.

The two were headed toward Alamogordo near mile post 47 at around noon when the fatal motorcycle crash occurred.

It is unknown why the motorcycle left the roadway before the crash began.

State police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The incident is under an investigation by state police.

