Family visitation given green light at Las Cruces assisted living center

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The first assisted facility in Las Cruces to report a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case in an employee back in April is resuming safe visitations between residents and their family members.

Haciendas at Grace Village will begin visitations for family members wishing to schedule a window visit or by using the facility’s outdoor visitation stations where they have safe separation through a decorated plexiglass shield.

“We know how important it is for family members to be able to visit their loved ones. We’ve been fortunate to have good success in video conference visits, but nothing’s quite the same as being face to face with them,” says Janet Acosta, Haciendas at Grace Village’s Chief Operating Officer. “Until we’re out of the woods on COVID-19, this is as close as we can get.”

An employee at Haciendas at Grace Village tested positive for COVID-19 in late April during a routine screening for all healthcare workers. Management at Haciendas told KTSM they believed the employee’s test was a false-positive. However, the administration took immediate precautions at the facility, and the State of New Mexico kept Haciendas at Grace Village on the statewide list of confirmed locations with at least one COVID-19 positive test among employees or residents for two weeks. The facility has been cleared since May of any active cases, and as part of the state’s protocols, employees are tested regularly.

Haciendas at Grace Village specializes in care for Alzheimer’s and Dementia patient care. Family visitation is an integral part of patient well-being at the facility.

“We want to thank the New Mexico’s secretary for Aging and Long-term Services Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, for her and her team’s leadership and concern for the safety of our residents, they have been exemplary,” Janet continued. “They have become a critical part of our team in keeping all residents and caregivers safe.”