Family of late LCPS superintendent establishes scholarship fund in her honor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A scholarship fund in memory of late Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Trujillo has been established.

Trujillo’s family is establishing a scholarship fund to support aspiring teachers, which will be collected by New Mexico State University.

“Karen was passionate about education,” said her husband, Ben Trujillo, who met with the NMSU Foundation to discuss plans to honor his wife’s memory. “She was especially dedicated to the mission of Educators Rising New Mexico, an organization she founded, which cultivates highly skilled educators by guiding young people on the path to becoming teachers.”

Trujillo was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking her dogs Thursday night.

During her tenure at the university, Trujillo served as director of the Alliance for the Advancement of Teaching and Learning, where she established Educators Rising. The organization gives students an opportunity to engage in teaching while in high school. Educators Rising started with six schools and has grown to include more than 40 schools and nearly 1,000 students in the program.

Trujillo received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mathematics education from New Mexico State University. In 1997, she received her Ph.D. in secondary education, mathematics, curriculum and instruction, also at NMSU.

In lieu of flowers, Trujillo’s husband encourages the community to contribute to the fund through secure online donations at https://advancing.nmsu.edu/givenow.

After selecting your donation amount, contributors can choose ‘other’ in the dropdown menu and write-in “In memory of Dr. Karen Trujillo” to ensure contributions are deposited to her fund. Contributions are tax-deductible.

If you need help navigating the site, or if you have additional questions, please contact Ben Trujillo’s State Farm office at (575) 382-3636.

As an alternative to online donations, checks made payable to “In Memory of Dr. Karen Trujillo” can be mailed or dropped off at 1151 Heather Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88005.