Families of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre victims hold vigil for 30th anniversary

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Monday marks the 30th anniversary, two men walked into the 10 Pin Bowling Alley in Las Cruces and shot seven people, four of which did not survive.

Families of the victims held a vigil Monday night, using it to honor their loved ones and pray for answers.

“We’re still angry, the family is still angry that there hasn’t been justice, there were seven people that were rounded up, and brutally shot, four were executed, and three of them were kids. I mean, how much worse can it get than that,” said Anthony Teran, who lost his brother Stephen Teran and two nieces, Paula and Valerie, in the tragedy.

Teran’s parents told KTSM it’s a day that will forever haunt them.

“That was the worst day of my life, the worst day of all our lives,” said Ruth Teran, mother of Stephen Teran.

She explained, after 30 years, all they want is closure.

“It’s always a hard time when this time of year rolls around, especially because the case is still open and we, of course, would like to seek closure and as they say, to let them rest in peace and let us rest in peace and know what happened and why,” said Ruth.

Audrey Martinez-Teran, the wife of Stephen and mother of Valerie and Paula, said she knows she’ll get her answers when she meets her babies again.

“After 30 years, I feel like the lord is going to give me my answer in the day that I meet them in heaven — he’ll give me my answer,” said Audrey.

Stephen’s parents explained to KTSM, if they could tell their loved ones one thing, it’s that they’ll meet again someday.

“We will always love you, you’re not forgotten, you’ll never be forgotten. Hopefully, we’ll meet you up in the clouds one day,” said Polo Teran, father of Stephen.

Vanessa Vigil Martinez, one of the surviving victims of the massacre, set up a Fundraiser page on Facebook. It’s called L.C.B.A.M candlelight vigil and Memorial Scholarship.

The family is using it as a criminal justice scholarship for Steven Teran and a Law scholarship for Amy Houser.