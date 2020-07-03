Face coverings mandatory inside Las Cruces businesses, mayor orders

Kenneth D. Miyagishima, Mayor of Las Cruces, New Mexico. (photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Mayor of Las Cruces is mandating face coverings while inside any business.

The new emergency proclamation by Mayor Ken Miyagishima will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and it will apply to customers and employees when social distancing of six feet isn’t possible.

The order is only for 72 hours when the Miyagishima will then ask Las Cruces City Council to extend.

Even though it applies to customers and employees, the pressure will be on the business, as they could face fines of $100 per person, with a maximum for $500.

