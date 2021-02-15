Enrollment period for New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange now open

A billboard advertising insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico stands in front of the company’s headquarters in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, May 18, 2016. The company is among health insurers nationwide that are proposing rate hikes in response to the financial drain stemming from President Barack Obama’s health care law. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Uninsured New Mexicans can now find health care coverage through BeWellnm, the state’s health insurance exchance.

A special enrollment period for the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange opens Monday and ends May 15.

The special three-month reopening of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance marketplace provides uninsured New Mexicans with a new opportunity to find coverage. The enrollment process is meant to help those who may have lost job-based insurance during the pandemic or for those who remain uninsured.

“With more than 56,000 uninsured New Mexicans who qualify for significant premium reductions, are you one of them? Having the security of health insurance coverage may be more affordable than you think,” said said Maureen Manring, director of communication and outreach for beWellnm. “All plans cover the 10 essential benefits such as doctor visits, hospital stays, maternity care, emergency room care, prescriptions, and more.”

Manring said BeWellnm is the only place where New Mexicans can get financial assistance to obtain low-cost or no-cost insurance, and free local help to explore your options.

Federal law and regulations provide protections against preexisting condition exclusions in health insurance coverage. Health plans must permit New Mexicans to enroll regardless of health status, age, gender, or other factors that may predict the use of health services. With the special enrollment period beginning Monday, the New Mexico health insurance companies participating in the beWellnm marketplace include:

• Ambetter from Western Sky Community

• Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico

• Friday Health Plans

• Molina Health Care of New Mexico

• True Health New Mexico



To learn more, call 1-833-862-3935 for assistance or visit beWellnm.com and schedule a virtual appointment.