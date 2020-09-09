Emergency crews in Las Cruces heading to Luna County to rescue residents stranded by flooded waters

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department has sent a Swift Water Rescue Team to an area west of Deming where severe flooding has stranded several residents.

The Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue has also sent a crew at the request of the Luna County Office of Emergency Management.

LCFD’s Swift Water Rescue Team includes two apparatus and seven firefighters who are trained in water rescues and life-saving techniques.

Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue is sending a boat and crew to aid in the mission.

Heavy rains in Luna County have caused severe flooding along I-10 west of Deming, and in residential areas in and around Deming.

The Luna County OEM asked for assistance from the Las Cruces Fire Department about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

It’s anticipated the rescue teams will be in Luna County the duration of Wednesday afternoon and possibly into the evening hours.

The Las Cruces Fire Department reminds those caught in flooding to seek higher ground, or a high point, that is away from fast-moving water.

Anyone stranded in high water should remain calm, call 911 for assistance if possible and avoid debris that could pose hazards.

Motorists should refrain from driving through flooded roadways.