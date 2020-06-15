Las Cruces man wakes up to burglar snacking in his bedroom

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) — A Las Cruces homeowner woke up Sunday morning to find a man burglarizing his home and held the subject until police arrived.

It happened at about 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 14, when Las Cruces police officers were dispatched to the report of a burglary in progress on the 1100 block of Sharon Circle.

Upon arrival, police found the 34-year-old homeowner physically detaining Mark Ron Rivera, 32, in the front yard.

According to the homeowner, Rivera allegedly entered his bedroom holding two roasts, a Gatorade, soda and some brownies.

The two struggled with each other in the living room and then the front yard until the homeowner gained control and successfully detained Rivera until police arrived.

Police believe Rivera entered the home through an unlocked door. Rivera allegedly was found to have a Glock magazine in his front pocket, but no gun was located.

Rivera was charged with a third-degree felony count of residential burglary and was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond.