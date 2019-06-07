El Paso businesses talk tariff threat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After just recovering from several months of the border community struggling with cross border trade with Mexico due to some of the longest wait times, we have experienced at the Ports of Entry, local businesses have a new threat.

Thursday Trump announced the U.S. would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican goods. Explaining that it would increase to as high as 25% until the Mexican government can ‘stop’ migrants seeking asylum from crossing into the U.S.

Just after Trump’s tariff announcement, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey with 1,300 of their members, asking them if they will be affected with the implementation of the tariffs.

With over 65% saying yes… leaving them with the question of “where’s the solution?”

“The whole challenge on the 5% tariff on Mexican goods is not an economically sound answer to a solution,” said EPHCC CEO Cindy Ramos-Davison.

A challenge jeopardizing 60% of El Paso businesses directly, according to EPHCC 67% of their members do not support the implementation and are worried how it will affect them as consumers, owners, and workers.

Owner of Saucedo company David Saucedo says these tariffs are affecting more than people think.

“Plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, you talk about a lot of these products that are sourced in Mexico that are coming over… So before you know it, you know trash compactor, etc. prices are going to be going up and hopefully it’s not for a long time and hopefully we find resolve but people if they’re not paying attention, are going to realize it very quickly in their pocketbooks,” said Saucedo.

EPHCC tells KTSM they will continue to hope for the best with the U.S. AND Mexico reaching a solution, for they fear the economic growth of El Paso will see a drastic turn.