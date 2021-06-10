Economic relief payments to open for New Mexico residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On June 14, the New Mexico Human Services Department will begin taking applications for economic relief from New Mexico residents who didn’t quality for federal pandemic stimulus payments.



The state legislature appropriated $5 million for the relief effort, and payments will be provided to low-income households based on funding availability.



Starting Monday at 9 a.m., applications will be available at the Yes New Mexico website. The deadline for the submissions is June 15 at 3 p.m.



Applicants need to provide the following information:

· First name, last name.

· One of the following: New Mexico driver’s license number, individual taxpayer identification number or Social security number.

· Residential address and/or mailing address.

· Direct deposit information (US bank account number and routing number) if available.

“This is an important effort to help people in our community who were overlooked by the federal stimulus programs, and who we know need the extra money to help feed and house their families,” said Angela Medrano, Deputy Secretary for the Human Services Department.



The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department will process payments and issue them by the end of July. Applicants can expect to receive notifications about their qualifying status from the Human Service Department.

Officials said in order to qualify for the relief, a taxpayer must not have qualified for federal stimulus programs. They must be also be a New Mexico resident, have a New Mexico driver’s license number, individual taxpayer identification number or Social security number.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.