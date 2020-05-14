1  of  2
Early voting in Doña Ana County to begin on Saturday

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Early voting for the 2020 Primary Election in Doña Ana County will begin on Saturday, May 16.

The City Hall in Las Cruces will be one of seven alternate early voting locations.

In-person voting will be held from May 16 through Saturday, May 30. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no voting Sunday and Monday, officials said.

According to officials, voting at City Hall will take place in the lobby just outside City Council Chambers and the City Clerk’s office. There will be five voting stations spaced six feet apart. Hand sanitizers will also be on site.

According to Acting City Clerk Christine Rivera, “All poll workers will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and plexiglass separators will be used to provide a safety barrier between voters and poll workers.” Rivera also said disposable wooden sticks will be used in place of a stylus for signing ballots and all pens will be sanitized after each use.

In accordance with a mandate from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, effective Saturday, May 16, all New Mexicans will be required to wear a mask or face-covering in public settings. Face masks will be available to voters at City Hall, 700 N. Main St.

More election information is available on the home page of the City of Las Cruces website at las-cruces.org under Hot Topics.

