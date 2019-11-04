Dress the Child hopes to clothe 700 needy children in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM)- The Las Cruces Dress the Child program has scheduled four dates for children who will receive new clothes and shoes this season.

The dates, times, and locations are as follows:

5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10 and November 17, at Old Navy (2200 E. Lohman Ave.)

5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at Kohl’s (2500 N. Triviz Drive)

5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11 at Kohl’s (2500 N. Triviz Drive)

According to a news release, the Dress the Child Program began in Las Cruces back in 1984, where 15 needy children received clothes on that first year.

This year, 638 children have received new clothes and shoes, and the program aims to break the record by providing clothes and shoes to 700 children by the end of the year, the release said.

Dress the child encourages the community to volunteer by helping the children with their shopping.

To volunteer, contact Doug Boberg at 575-644-9469 or by email at dougboberg@comcast.net .