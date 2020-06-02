Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office to deliver face coverings to protect against COVID-19

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office will be distributing face masks to residents this week while supplies last.

Those interested must remain in their vehicles and may drive up the entrance or driveway at all locations listed down below. Sheriff Kim Stewart will be delivering up to 10 masks per vehicle, upon request.

The face coverings were Donated to Sheriff’s Office for public distribution by the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, according to a public release. Residents are encouraged to wear a face cover while in public to help lower the spread of COVID-19.

Date and Time Location Address Wednesday, June 3 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Anthony Police Department 820 NM-478 Anthony Thursday, June 4 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Placitas Community Resource Center 241 Monticello Ave. Hatch Friday, June 5 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Vado/Del Cerro Community Resource Center 180 La Fe Ave. Del Cerro Monday, June 8 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Organ Community Resource Center 5880 Second St. Organ Tuesday, June 9 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Radium Springs Community Resource Center 12060 Lindbeck Road Radium Springs Wednesday, June 10 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Doña Ana Community Resource Center 5745 Ledesma Drive Doña Ana Thursday, June 11 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Fairacres Elementary School 4501 W. Picacho Ave. Fairacres Friday, June 12 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall 3600 Parroquia St. Tortugas Location’s for face mask pickup

For more information, please call the Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office at 575-525-1911.