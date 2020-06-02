Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office to deliver face coverings to protect against COVID-19

Breaking News
Las Cruces News

by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

Photo/Todd Bailey

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office will be distributing face masks to residents this week while supplies last.

Those interested must remain in their vehicles and may drive up the entrance or driveway at all locations listed down below. Sheriff Kim Stewart will be delivering up to 10 masks per vehicle, upon request.

The face coverings were Donated to Sheriff’s Office for public distribution by the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, according to a public release. Residents are encouraged to wear a face cover while in public to help lower the spread of COVID-19.

Date and TimeLocationAddress
Wednesday, June 3 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Anthony Police Department820 NM-478 Anthony
Thursday, June 4 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.Placitas Community Resource Center241 Monticello Ave.  Hatch
Friday, June 5 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.Vado/Del Cerro Community Resource Center180 La Fe Ave. Del Cerro
Monday, June 8 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.Organ Community Resource Center5880 Second St.  Organ
Tuesday, June 9  2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.Radium Springs Community Resource Center12060 Lindbeck Road Radium Springs
Wednesday, June 10  9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.Doña Ana Community Resource Center5745 Ledesma Drive Doña Ana
Thursday, June 11 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.Fairacres Elementary School4501 W. Picacho Ave.  Fairacres
Friday, June 12 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall3600 Parroquia St. Tortugas
Location’s for face mask pickup

For more information, please call the Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office at 575-525-1911.

