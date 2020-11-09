Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office looking for man missing since July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old Las Cruces man that has been missing since July.

Tajoe Nevarez was last seen in the Las Cruces area on July 3. He is believed to be in danger if not located, according to DASO.

Nevarez is a Caucasian male, 5’9” tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand. It is unknown what type of clothing Nevarez was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information regarding Nevarez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office at (575) 526-0795.

