Doña Ana County sets second weekly record for new COVID-19 cases

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Report

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The number of positive coronavirus cases continue to grow in Doña Ana and Otero County. Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Health recorded 56 additional cases in Doña Ana County and seven in Otero County.

Doña Ana County now has 1,094 cases and Otero County has 58. There was also an additional COVID-19 case reported at the Otero County Prison, bringing the number of combined cases at the prison and adjacent federal ICE Processing Facility to 872.

This is the second week in a row Doña Ana County has set a new weekly record for new COVID-19 cases. The county recorded 230 new cases since Sunday, an increase from last week’s record of 167.

Overall, New Mexico reported 291 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and two deaths. The state now has 13,063 total recorded virus cases and 513 deaths.

There are 121 people hospitalized statewide with the virus, compared to 200 in El Paso County alone.

