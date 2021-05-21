Dona Ana mother indicted on child abuse charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Dona Ana County woman was indicted Friday on charges of child abuse resulting in death and intentional child abuse.

Danielle Lujan, who is being held without bond pending trial, was charged in a case where her boyfriend is accused of killing her 5-month-old daughter in April.

On May 13, District Court Judge Richard Jacquez found that Lujan, as a primary caregiver, was negligent in taking the baby, Kamilah Hernandez, to a doctor and lied about the doctor’s visit.

According to an arrest affidavit for Lujan’s boyfriend Israel Ramirez, Lujan’s parents told her that she should take the baby to the doctor because the baby reportedly was crying in pain when they would pick her up. Lujan reportedly told her parents she took the baby to the doctor on March 31, but Ramirez told investigators that they never took the baby to the doctor because they thought Kamilah was fine. However, Ramirez said they researched on his phone what might be causing the baby pain.

On April 17, deputies and the Dona Ana County Fire Department were called to a home in Mesquite in reference to a call about a 5-month-old infant that was not conscious nor breathing.

Ramirez was found giving the infant CPR outside of a neighbor’s home. The baby was taken to Memorial Medical Center and was later transported to University Medical Center in El Paso, where she died.

UMC pediatric doctors found more injuries they said were consistent with child abuse and shaken baby syndrome.

