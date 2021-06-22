Dona Ana girl under the age of 10 among new virus deaths in the county

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A girl under the age of 10 has died of COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The girl, who was listed as being in her 0s, was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was the only virus-related death reported in Dona Ana County on Tuesday. New Mexico health officials reported four new deaths, with one being in Otero County. The woman in her 80s was hospitalized.

Statewide, the number of deaths stands at 4,330.

There were 10 new cases in Doña Ana County and four new cases in Otero County.

