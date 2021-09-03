Update: Suspects in custody in active shooter incident near Highway 70 in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An active scene in Las Cruces is now an investigation scene on Friday after suspects were taken into custody due to an active shooter incident near Highway 70.

According to the Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office, “The incident on Corona has transitioned from an active scene to an investigative scene. All subjects are in custody.”

While residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place, the immediate area is restricted for further investigation.

Earlier:

Deputies with the Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office are responding to an active shooter incident near Highway 70.

According to a Facebook post, “DASO is working an active scene in the vicinity of Weisner and Highway 70.” Residents in the area of Luna Vista on the north, Tammy Lane on the south, Hanger Lake on the west and Coyote on the east are asked to shelter in place.

According to a message from Facebook to KTSM 9 News, shots were fired at deputies since the call first came in at 10:49 a.m. “The initial shots fired, unknown problem,” the message read.

According to DASO, one subject has been detained as he ran from the area and a second subject is still in the residence. One deputy received a minor injury.

Deputies said no travel will be allowed in the area through Hanger Lake, Corona or Weisner.

