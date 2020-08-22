Doña Ana County’s weekly positive COVID-19 cases lowest since mid-June

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — One of New Mexico’s four reported deaths Saturday was a woman in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

New Mexico State Health officials say the woman was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 743. Of those, 38 were Doña Ana County residents.

For the second day in a row, New Mexico reported just 14 additional positive virus cases in the county. The low positive test results are part of an ongoing downward trend in the county. The week ended with just 97 new cases reported, the lowest since mid-June.

Doña Ana County now accounts for 2,713 of the state’s 24,302 COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, 11,458 of the state’s positive cases are designated recovered.

There are only 68 people hospitalized in the State of New Mexico with the virus as of Saturday.