Doña Ana County tops 2,800 COVID-19 cases

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials announced 139 additional COVID-19 cases statewide, including 20 in Doña Ana County and one case among federal inmates at the Otero County Prison facility.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County to-date is now 2,813 and statewide, there are 25,178 cases.

Saturday, state officials reported two deaths among nursing facilities in Albuquerque, bringing the number of deaths to 769 in New Mexico.

There are 67 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the virus as of Saturday. There are 12,820 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered — or about 52.5 percent of all cases statewide.

The El Paso – Las Cruces – Juarez – Alamogordo area reached 30,036 total virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic on Saturday.