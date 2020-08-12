Doña Ana County tops 2,500 virus cases

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health Department officials have reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Tuesday, the highest number in the state.

Doña Ana County now has 2,517 COVID-19 cases. Statewide, New Mexico reports 22,643 total cases, 9,612 of whom have recovered.

Otero County has 203 cases and Lincoln County reports 130 total cases.

The state also reported three additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the number of fatalities to 693. There are 134 people hospitalized with the virus statewide.

