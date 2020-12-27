Doña Ana County tops 17,000 virus cases

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Three of Doña Ana County’s four COVID-19 deaths Sunday were residents of local nursing facilities.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, four deaths were reported in Doña Ana County. They include a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility, a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Village at Northrise, and a man in his 90s who was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Doña Ana County now has 268 deaths associated with COVID-19.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 56 new virus cases in Doña Ana county, bringing the total number of cases to 17,036.
The following are the number of COVID-19 cases by county in New Mexico:
Bernalillo County: 39,462
Catron County: 55
Chaves County: 6,761
Cibola County: 2,196
Colfax County: 501
Curry County: 3,935
De Baca County: 86
Doña Ana County: 17,036
Eddy County: 4,372
Grant County: 831
Guadalupe County: 264
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 229
Lea County: 6,395
Lincoln County: 1,010
Los Alamos County: 265
Luna County: 2,303
McKinley County: 9,449
Mora County: 111
Otero County: 2,088
Quay County: 331
Rio Arriba County: 2,175
Roosevelt County: 1,463
Sandoval County: 7,845
San Juan County: 9,606
San Miguel County: 806
Santa Fe County: 7,086
Sierra County: 514
Socorro County: 922
Taos County: 1,129
Torrance County: 471
Union County: 190
Valencia County: 4,748