Doña Ana County tops 17,000 virus cases

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Three of Doña Ana County’s four COVID-19 deaths Sunday were residents of local nursing facilities.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, four deaths were reported in Doña Ana County. They include a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions, a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility, a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Village at Northrise, and a man in his 90s who was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Doña Ana County now has 268 deaths associated with COVID-19.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 56 new virus cases in Doña Ana county, bringing the total number of cases to 17,036.

The following are the number of COVID-19 cases by county in New Mexico:

Bernalillo County: 39,462

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,761

Cibola County: 2,196

Colfax County: 501

Curry County: 3,935

De Baca County: 86

Doña Ana County: 17,036

Eddy County: 4,372

Grant County: 831

Guadalupe County: 264

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 229

Lea County: 6,395

Lincoln County: 1,010

Los Alamos County: 265

Luna County: 2,303

McKinley County: 9,449

Mora County: 111

Otero County: 2,088

Quay County: 331

Rio Arriba County: 2,175

Roosevelt County: 1,463

Sandoval County: 7,845

San Juan County: 9,606

San Miguel County: 806

Santa Fe County: 7,086

Sierra County: 514

Socorro County: 922

Taos County: 1,129

Torrance County: 471

Union County: 190

Valencia County: 4,748