Doña Ana County smashes previous weekly COVID-19 record

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County shattered a previous weekly record of new COVID-19 cases this week, with 408 total cases — 73 of those coming on Saturday. The previous record of 319 cases in a single week was set July 12-18.

Doña Ana County now has 3,990 positive cases and 60 deaths associated with the virus. There are 1,746 active cases and 2,184 recovered cases in the county.

Otero and Lincoln County added four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 15 additional cases reported at the Otero County Processing Center.

There are 130 people hospitalized in New Mexico with the virus, nearly half of those hospitalized in El Paso County.

