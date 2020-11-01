Doña Ana County smashes early voting turnout

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved in hundreds of lawsuits across the country relating to the upcoming election. The lawsuits concern the core fundamentals of the American voting process, including how ballots are cast and counted.(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — More than 66,500 voters cast ballots through Saturday’s early voting period in Doña Ana County, according to the County Clerk’s Office.

Of those, more than 40,000 were in-person and more than 26,500 voted via mail-in ballots.

The County Clerk says the county has reached more than 90 percent of the total county turnout for the 2016 presidential election when about 70,000 voters cast ballots through Election Day.

“It’s been extraordinary to witness so many voters turning out in the early days of this election,” said Chief Deputy Clerk Lindsey Bachman. “It’s hard to predict if this turnout will continue through Election Day, but we are very excited to potentially see records shattered in terms of overall turnout as well.”

Forty Election Day voting centers will be open throughout the county from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on November 3. Voters can find a list of locations at dacelections.com or on the map embedded below.

Absentee ballots can be returned by the voter, the voter’s immediate family member, or by the voter’s caregiver by mail or at any voting convenience center during Early Voting and Election Day. Immediate family members include the voter’s spouse, parents, siblings or children. The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office must receive absentee ballots by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Outdoor absentee return boxes will be available at 14 of the Election Day voting centers: