ANTHONY, N.M. (KTSM)- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office (DASO) is looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man Saturday night in Anthony, N.M.

Sheriff Kim Stewart told KTSM sheriff deputies responded to 301 Los Traques Street in Anthony, 10:40 Saturday night to a reported shooting call.

Stewart said when deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a man with gunshot wounds. Officials identified the suspect as Jose Hernandez.

According to Stewart, the suspect has been identified as Alejandro Salas. DACSO issued a warrant for his arrest Sunday morning.

Officials say it is believed Salas and Hernandez knew each other and investigators believe the two possibly fought before the shooting.

DASO officials say Salas is thought to be armed and dangerous.

As this is a developing story, it will be updated when more information is available. Look for updates here on KTSM.com and on our Monday newscasts.

