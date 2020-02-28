Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives searching for missing teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to her family, Jadyn Romero was last seen on Feb. 3. Detectives said that initial information suggests she might have been seen in the Anthony area as recently as Feb. 21.

Jadyn is five feet, four inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her left cheek. When she was last seen, she was reportedly wearing a gray sweater with light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, (575) 526-0795.