Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives searching for missing teen

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to her family, Jadyn Romero was last seen on Feb. 3. Detectives said that initial information suggests she might have been seen in the Anthony area as recently as Feb. 21.

Jadyn is five feet, four inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her left cheek. When she was last seen, she was reportedly wearing a gray sweater with light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, (575) 526-0795.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

LEAP YEAR FREE SWIM DAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "LEAP YEAR FREE SWIM DAY"

EPPD: Teen killed in Far East El Paso shooting during botched drug deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPPD: Teen killed in Far East El Paso shooting during botched drug deal"

how to avoid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "how to avoid the coronavirus"

Teen's life remembered 15 years after her murder from dating violence.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen's life remembered 15 years after her murder from dating violence."

Mexicles gang leader extracted from Juarez prison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexicles gang leader extracted from Juarez prison"
More Local