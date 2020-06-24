Doña Ana County Sheriff Detectives make arrest in 2017 cold case murder

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that arrests were made in connection to the 2017 murder of 18-year-old Dakota Lunceford.

Authorities said arrest warrants were served on Bryanna Michelle Terry and Justin Bullock, both of Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Lunceford was found August 2017 in a ditch in the town of Mesilla, New Mexico. Officials said sheriff’s detectives pursued the investigation, but by fall 2017, the leads had run dry.

Detectives resumed work on the “cold case” this year and conducted a forensic evaluation of several cellphones, which had been seized from Terry and Bullock at the time of the initial investigation, authorities said.

Both Terry and Bullock have been charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. They were booked at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

