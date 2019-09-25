Doña Ana County Sheriff Deputy involved in shooting, man seriously injured

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — One man was taken to University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting with a Doña Ana County Deputy Tuesday night.

According to Kelly Jameson with the Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Chula Vista Road in the Upper Mesa off US-70 to reports of shots fired.

Shortly thereafter, more than half a dozen other calls were reported into 911 dispatch, according to Jameson.

When the DASO Deputy arrived on the scene, a man allegedly began to exit the home toward the deputy with an unknown firearm. The deputy fired toward the man, striking him several times.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where his condition is currently unknown.