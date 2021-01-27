Doña Ana County sees improvements in test positivity rate, state says

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico’s Red to Green map shows more than two-thirds of New Mexico counties are on the cusp of moving to the Yellow level and almost every county is improving in both health metrics, suppressing the virus.

The New Mexico Department of Health on Wednesday announced the updated statewide COVID-19 map for the two-week period beginning Jan. 27, with seven New Mexico counties at the Yellow level and one at the Green level.

The newly Yellow counties are Grant, Sierra, Socorro, San Miguel, Union, Colfax and Los Alamos. Harding County is the only one in the Green level.

In addition, the state’s most populous counties, including Doña Ana, improved dramatically in both of the two health gating criteria metrics.

Doña Ana County saw a new daily per-capita case rate of 39.6 per 100,000, a decrease of 19 percent over two weeks, and a test positivity rate of 9.46, a decrease of 27 percent over two weeks.

Twenty-eight of 33 counties saw improvements in their average daily per-capita rate of new cases in the last two weeks and 29 counties saw improvements in their test positivity rate.

A county that meets one criterion may operate at the Yellow level; a county that meets both may operate at the Green level. Moving from red to yellow and from yellow to green means a county can loosen COVID-19 health restrictions and operate at higher occupancy rates for businesses.