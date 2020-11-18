Doña Ana County sees 338 new virus cases, 4 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico health officials reported on Tuesday 338 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, 19 new cases in Lincoln County and 42 in Otero County.

There were new cases reported at facilities reported: three new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County and one new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility.

As a state, New Mexico announced 2,112 new cases on Tuesday, as well as 28 new deaths.

Four of those deaths came from Doña Ana County. All patients were hospitalized and include one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s, including one who also had an underlying condition.

Total positive cases

Dona Ana County: 338

Otero County: 42

State inmates at Otero County Prison: 473

Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 420

Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 191

State of New Mexico total: 67,559

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

