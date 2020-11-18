Doña Ana County sees 338 new virus cases, 4 new deaths

Las Cruces News

by: Elvia Navarette

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico health officials reported on Tuesday 338 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, 19 new cases in Lincoln County and 42 in Otero County.

There were new cases reported at facilities reported: three new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County and one new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility.

As a state, New Mexico announced 2,112 new cases on Tuesday, as well as 28 new deaths.

Four of those deaths came from Doña Ana County. All patients were hospitalized and include one woman in her 50s, one woman in her 60s and two men in their 70s, including one who also had an underlying condition.

Total positive cases

  • Dona Ana County: 338
  • Otero County: 42
  • State inmates at Otero County Prison: 473
  • Federal inmates at Otero County Prison: 420
  • Inmates at Otero County Processing Center: 191
  • State of New Mexico total: 67,559

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local pharmacies prep for anticipated Covid-19 vaccines

Epilepsy Awareness Month

Margo: I hope we hit a (COVID-19) plateau soon

El Pasoan gets COVID-19 a second time, doctors say it is uncommon but possible

2020 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl plans in limbo

Neighborhood shaken after Central El Paso shooting

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link