Doña Ana County sees 3 new virus deaths, 96 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people from Doña Ana County and two people from Otero County were among the 18 new virus-related deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday.

All but one of the individuals were hospitalized and all had underlying conditions. They include a woman in her 40s and a man and a woman in their 70s, all from Doña Ana County. The individuals from Otero County include a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and a woman in her 70s who had underlying conditions.

On Thursday, the Health Department also reported 96 new cases in Doña Ana County, three new cases in Lincoln County and 19 new cases in Otero County.

Statewide, there were 411 new cases reported on Thursday.

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.