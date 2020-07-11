Doña Ana County sees 29% increase in cases over last week

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced 230 COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday. They also announced four deaths, one of which was a woman in her 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

Doña Ana County added 32 cases Saturday, marking another record-high week in the number of diagnosed virus cases. The county added 297 cases since last Saturday, a 29-percent increase over the previous record-setting week.

The State also reported an additional case among inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the Otero County Prison Facility. The combined number of cases at the facility, which houses federal and state inmates and holds migrant detainees in the adjacent ICE Processing Center, is now 882.

Overall, New Mexico has 14,774 total cases of COVID-19 and 543 deaths. As of Saturday, there are 158 people hospitalized statewide with the virus.