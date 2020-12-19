Dona Ana County sees 2 new COVID-related deaths, 137 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with two of those deaths from Southern New Mexico.

Both patients, two men in their 70s from Dona Ana County, were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,128.

On Friday, the Health Department also reporterd 137 new cases in Doña Ana County, eight new cases in Lincoln County and 17 new cases in Otero County. Statewide, there were 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

