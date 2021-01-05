Dona Ana County sees 117 new virus cases, no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There were no new virus-related deaths to report on Tuesday in Dona Ana County, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Statewide, there were 20 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 to 2,594.
The Health Department also reported 117 new cases in Doña Ana County, seven new cases in Lincoln County and 26 new cases in Otero County. New Mexico has now had a total of 148,499 COVID-19 cases.
Here are the total number of cases reported in each county:
- Bernalillo County: 42,490
- Catron County: 59
- Chaves County: 7,188
- Cibola County: 2,336
- Colfax County: 543
- Curry County: 4,192
- De Baca County: 103
- Doña Ana County: 18,097
- Eddy County: 4,813
- Grant County: 974
- Guadalupe County: 284
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 254
- Lea County: 6,987
- Lincoln County: 1,088
- Los Alamos County: 301
- Luna County: 2,416
- McKinley County: 10,124
- Mora County: 125
- Otero County: 2,231
- Quay County: 345
- Rio Arriba County: 2,396
- Roosevelt County: 1,560
- Sandoval County: 8,530
- San Juan County: 10,724
- San Miguel County: 898
- Santa Fe County: 7,583
- Sierra County: 582
- Socorro County: 967
- Taos County: 1,188
- Torrance County: 506
- Union County: 195 Valencia County: 5,030
As of Tuesday, all but one county — Catron County, which borders Arizona — is operating at a red level, which means the county has a severe risk of COVID-19 spread.
For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.
