Dona Ana County sees 117 new virus cases, no new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There were no new virus-related deaths to report on Tuesday in Dona Ana County, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 20 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 to 2,594.

The Health Department also reported 117 new cases in Doña Ana County, seven new cases in Lincoln County and 26 new cases in Otero County. New Mexico has now had a total of 148,499 COVID-19 cases.

Here are the total number of cases reported in each county:

Bernalillo County: 42,490

Catron County: 59

Chaves County: 7,188

Cibola County: 2,336

Colfax County: 543

Curry County: 4,192

De Baca County: 103

Doña Ana County: 18,097

Eddy County: 4,813

Grant County: 974

Guadalupe County: 284

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 254

Lea County: 6,987

Lincoln County: 1,088

Los Alamos County: 301

Luna County: 2,416

McKinley County: 10,124

Mora County: 125

Otero County: 2,231

Quay County: 345

Rio Arriba County: 2,396

Roosevelt County: 1,560

Sandoval County: 8,530

San Juan County: 10,724

San Miguel County: 898

Santa Fe County: 7,583

Sierra County: 582

Socorro County: 967

Taos County: 1,188

Torrance County: 506

Union County: 195 Valencia County: 5,030

As of Tuesday, all but one county — Catron County, which borders Arizona — is operating at a red level, which means the county has a severe risk of COVID-19 spread.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

