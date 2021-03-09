Doña Ana County restaurants struggle with governor’s color-coding system

MESILLA, N.M. (KTSM) — After months of constantly opening and closing their doors, many New Mexico businesses are starting to open up, except for in Doña Ana County.

As the governor’s health orders affect the rest of the county, one restaurant is trying to make the best of the situation before a new county COVID evaluation this week.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted the color-coded system in November, where a map of each county would be updated every two weeks. When a county meets a specific color code, green being the least restrictive, the county can begin operating at the color level of restrictions upon the immediate effect of the health department’s biweekly update of the map. If they move down, they have to begin operating at the next most restrictive level within 48 hours.

According to the governor’s mandate, Doña Ana County has shifted back to the Red Level after being in the Yellow Level nearly two weeks ago to allow indoor dining to occur.

La Posta de Mesilla has been a staple of the Mesilla Valley for more than82 years, opening its doors in 1939. Its nearly century of operation in the area has garnered international attention and a historical landmark in Mesilla.

Its 14-dining room restaurant hasn’t been able to welcome its typical crowd of more than 500 patrons in almost a year, only being able to operate through outdoor dining. They’ve also faced opening and closing of their dine-in areas three times in the last year.

“It certainly impacts my staff probably more so than our customers, but I just wish we could retain some type of indoor capacity. I think that’s what we really want, those of us that have been offering outdoor only. It certainly helps our business model a little bit,” said Tom Hutchinson, owner of Las Posta de Mesilla.

There is concern about being able to operate inside the restaurant, but there are now newer concerns with Texas opening up to 100 percent. In contrast, things are still up in the air with New Mexico.

“The contrast couldn’t be starker. Just 20 miles south of here, you can dine in with very little restrictions; it’s pretty easy for folks who want that dine-in experience. They can travel a few minutes south of here and do that,” said Hutchinson.

People in the area have mixed feelings about the New Mexico governor’s orders.

“Honestly, I really don’t care. I’m just along for the ride. To be honest with you, whatever happens, happens. If the government says I’m safe, I’m safe,” said Daniel Harris, ofWhite Sands Missile Range.

“I’m really, really worried about it. ‘Cause you know, I’ve been here twice from Corpus Christi visiting and both times, New Mexico has looked like a ghost town,” Shannon Gillespie, who was visiting from Corpus Christi..

As the rest of New Mexico continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, those in Doña Ana County are encouraged to continue shopping locally or dining locally at places like La Posta.