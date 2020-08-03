Doña Ana County reports another COVID-19 related death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported another new COVID-19 death in Doña Ana County on Monday.
Health officials said the man was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.
27 new cases were also reported in Doña Ana County on Monday. In total, 2,240 people have tested positive for the virus in Doña Ana County.
Health officials also reported a technical disruption of its electronic laboratory reporting system. The health department said only a partial amount of data will be released on Monday because of the technical disruption.
Here’s a look at some of the most recent cases throughout New Mexico:
- 18 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 27 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Luna County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 1 new case in Sandoval County
- 1 new case in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
The number of deaths reported in New Mexico now stands at 655.
These are the total numbers reported by the health department:
- Bernalillo County: 4,879
- Catron County: 4
- Chaves County: 367
- Cibola County: 340
- Colfax County: 14
- Curry County: 483
- Doña Ana County: 2,240
- Eddy County: 258
- Grant County: 68
- Guadalupe County: 31
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 88
- Lea County: 656
- Lincoln County: 109
- Los Alamos County: 20
- Luna County: 235
- McKinley County: 4,004
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 188
- Quay County: 33
- Rio Arriba County: 296
- Roosevelt County: 142
- Sandoval County: 1,096
- San Juan County: 3,003
- San Miguel County: 42
- Santa Fe County: 597
- Sierra County: 30
- Socorro County: 73
- Taos County: 99
- Torrance County: 60
- Union County: 27
- Valencia County: 373
As of Monday, health officials report 131 people are currently in a New Mexico hospital because of the virus. 8,463 people have already recovered from COVID-19, according to new data released on Monday.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).