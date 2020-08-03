Doña Ana County reports another COVID-19 related death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported another new COVID-19 death in Doña Ana County on Monday.

Health officials said the man was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.

27 new cases were also reported in Doña Ana County on Monday. In total, 2,240 people have tested positive for the virus in Doña Ana County.

Health officials also reported a technical disruption of its electronic laboratory reporting system. The health department said only a partial amount of data will be released on Monday because of the technical disruption.

Here’s a look at some of the most recent cases throughout New Mexico:

18 new cases in Bernalillo County

5 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The number of deaths reported in New Mexico now stands at 655.

These are the total numbers reported by the health department:

Bernalillo County: 4,879

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 367

Cibola County: 340

Colfax County: 14

Curry County: 483

Doña Ana County: 2,240

Eddy County: 258

Grant County: 68

Guadalupe County: 31

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 88

Lea County: 656

Lincoln County: 109

Los Alamos County: 20

Luna County: 235

McKinley County: 4,004

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 188

Quay County: 33

Rio Arriba County: 296

Roosevelt County: 142

Sandoval County: 1,096

San Juan County: 3,003

San Miguel County: 42

Santa Fe County: 597

Sierra County: 30

Socorro County: 73

Taos County: 99

Torrance County: 60

Union County: 27

Valencia County: 373

As of Monday, health officials report 131 people are currently in a New Mexico hospital because of the virus. 8,463 people have already recovered from COVID-19, according to new data released on Monday.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).