Doña Ana County reports 98 new virus cases, 1 new death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 98 new cases in Doña Ana County, nine new cases in Lincoln County and eight new cases in Otero County.

There were 19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

In Doña Ana County, there are a total of 12,976 cases; 752 in Lincoln County; and 1,333 in Otero County.

There were 35 new deaths statewide reported Friday, with one in Doña Ana County and one in Otero County. The patient in Doña Ana County was a man in his 40s who had underlying conditions and the patient in Otero County was a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized.

The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,504.

To see detailed COVID-19 information, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

Latest Headlines