Dona Ana County reports 6 new virus deaths, 113 new cases

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, with six of those coming from Dona Ana County and one from Otero County.

All patients were hospitalized and four had underlying conditions. The Dona Ana victims include a woman in her 50s, one in her 60s, a man and a woman in their 70s and two men in their 80s. The Otero County victim was a man in his 60s.

As of Wednesday, New Mexico has now had a total of 100,963 COVID-19 cases, with 1,549 new cases and 940 individuals reported to be hospitalized.

There were 113 new cases in Dona Ana County, four new cases in Lincoln County and 19 new cases in Otero County reported by the Health Department.

There was one new case held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

