Doña Ana County reports 202 new virus cases, 4 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 202 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, 12 in Lincoln County and 48 in Otero County.

In total, the State reported 2,107 additional COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health on Tuesday also reported 28 additional deaths in New Mexico, four coming from Doña Ana County. All patients were hospitalized.

The patients include one woman and two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s.

The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,428.

In total, Doña Ana County has had a total of 12,476 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 692 cases and Otero County has had 1,283 cases.

For a more detailed look at COVID data in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

