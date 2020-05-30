Doña Ana County records first downward-trending week in COVID-19 battle

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Department of Health is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County Saturday, bringing the total number of positive virus cases to 460. The number of deaths for county residents remains at three.

The state also says seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in inmates at the Otero County Prison, bringing the combined number of infected inmates in federal and New Mexico Corrections Department custody to 108.

Saturday’s case report reflects the first time since the week of March 29 to April 3 that Doña Ana County has experienced a downward trend in the number of positive virus cases. The state reported 71 new cases from May 24-30, which was a considerable drop from the 115 cases reported the prior week.

Overall, the state of New Mexico reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 7,624. There were also an additional seven deaths, all from McKinley (5) and San Juan (2) Counties in Northern New Mexico. The total number of statewide deaths is now 351.

As of Saturday, the state reports 189 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Of the state’s 7,624 cases, 2,835 are considered recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Mescalero Apache

The Mescalero Apache tribe outside Ruidoso is now in their fifth day of mandatory lockdown. The order was issued on May 24 and will last through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 7. As part of the order, tribal members are required to stay home unless there is a medical emergency.

One person from each home is allowed to leave the home for essential items between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, otherwise, residents will be cited. Tribal leadership closed Carrizo Canyon Road /Indian Service Rte. 4 between US-70 and High Rocky Road in Mine Canyon. The route is popular with tourists to Ruidoso as a short-cut across the canyon near Inn of the Mountain Gods into Ruidoso.

As of Friday evening, the Mescalero Apache Tribe reported a total of nine positive COVID-19 cases among reservation residents, one positive case in a Tribal member who is a non-resident and one death. They are awaiting test results on an additional 105 reservation residents.









Photos Courtesy Mescalero Apache Tribe

Friday, the tribe received 15 pallets of water from the Santa Fe Emergency Operation’s Center to distribute to residents.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be performed for Mescalero Apache tribal members and residents on Tuesday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to noon in front f the BIA-Law Enforcement offices.