Doña Ana County records 10 of the New Mexico’s 76 new virus cases Monday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials reported just 76 new COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing a slowing trend in the spread of the virus.

Doña Ana County reported ten new cases, bringing the total number of virus cases in the county to 2,726. Otero County also reported one additional case Monday. Of the state’s 76 positive virus cases announced on Monday, only Bernalillo County had more than ten new cases (19).

Two deaths were recorded statewide, bringing the number of deaths to 747 in New Mexico.

There are just 68 people hospitalized with the virus statewide and 11,668 of the state’s 24,469 cases are designated as recovered.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe eased certain restrictions on the reservation over the weekend, allowing tribal members to attend church in an enclosed space and lifting the curfew on the reservation. Other measures, include closure to roads and facilities as well as limits on gatherings continue until further notice. To date, the Mescalero Apache report two elderly women have died from COVID-19. There are 65 positive cases, including 56 tribal residents and nine tribal members who live off the reservation. Of those, only four are active cases and 59 are recovered.